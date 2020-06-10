I Don’t Regret Man Utd Spell, Crystal Palace ace Zaha says

Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger, Wilfried Zaha, has revealed that he has no regrets whatsoever playing for Manchester United.

Zaha said he is grateful to some specific United players and appreciates the opportunity he had to work with them.

“There’s never regrets,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE programme.

“I met so many amazing players that I watched from young, you were there, Giggsy [Ryan Giggs] was there, Rooney was there, Van Persie was there, so many players that I’ve managed to learn from. So there’s never regrets.

“I’m sitting in the same changing room as the people I’ve watched win titles after titles after titles and that’s what I want in my career, so it was like ‘I’m finally here with these lot.'”