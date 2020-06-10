CAN Cautions Churches On COVID-19 Guidelines

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has advised Christians on the need to observe the guidelines given towards protection from COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the CAN state chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab.

Hayab also thanked the Federal Government and the Kaduna State Government for allowing worship centers to reopen after a long period of lockdown.

“We know that people have stayed under restrictions for about 75 days. During the period, many experienced hardships, but it should not be a regrettable experience because it actually helped to reduce the number of persons infected, and we recorded a lower death rate in our dear state.”

“The Bible says we should let our light shine that all may see our good works and give glory to God. Accordingly, our people should not be carried away by the joy of lifting the restriction of movement and totally forget health matters, for it is only when there is a life that we can worship and do our businesses,” CAN advised.

CAN went on to urge church leaders to give godly advise and also encourage people to abide by the guidelines given.

“All worshipers should come with their face masks during services. Churches should help to provide face masks to those who do not have and cannot afford.

“Adequate provision of hand sanitizers or handwashing materials should be made available in our homes and churches during our worship services.

“We should maintain good hygiene at all times and observe physical distancing in our sitting arrangements. Worshipers are to sit two meters away from one another.

“Let’s make good use of our members who are medical workers for proper use of Infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of every worshiper,” CAN further advised.