Buhari Joins NASS To Celebrate 9th Assembly’s First Anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent congratulated the leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly as they mark their first anniversary.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, extolled the NASS leadership’s sense of duty and diligence in handling issues related to the development of the country.

President Buhari saluted the vision, courage and patriotism of the Assembly.

He also noted with appreciation the understanding and maturity of the lawmakers in speedily processing bills that directly impact the welfare of Nigerians and courageously finding common grounds to move the country forward.

The President also lauded the NASS for passionately carrying out their oversight functions with justice and fairness.

Buhari, therefore, presented his goodwill to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He congratulated them for using their wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge to ensure a peaceful working relationship among lawmakers, the Judiciary and the Executive, by always focusing on the larger picture of nation-building.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>On behalf of Nigerians, and the Federal Executive Council, President <a href=”https://twitter.com/MBuhari?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MBuhari</a> sends warm greetings to the leadership and members of the 9th <a href=”https://twitter.com/nassnigeria?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@nassnigeria</a> on their 1st anniversary, extolling the sense of duty & diligence in handling issues related to the development of the country.</p>— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NGRPresident/status/1270738106120110086?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 10, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js