Bauch Satae Deputy Gov, Baba Tela, Recovers From COVID-19

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Baba Tela, who previously tested positive for the deadly coronavirus has now fully recovered, according to reports.

Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Rilwan Mohammed, made this known on Wednesday during a press conference at the Government House.

Mohammed said the deputy governor has been discharged after testing negative for the disease.

“Today, the deputy governor of the state tested negative for coronavirus and has been discharged,” he said.

Tela, who is the Chairman of the Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever, was confirmed positive for coronavirus on June 3 and had gone into self-isolation.