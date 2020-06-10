Bandits Attack Katsina Communities, Kill Eighteen people

A group of armed bandits have attacked five communities in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing eighteen people, according to reports.

The attacks were carried out late Tuesday on Kadisau, Kabalawa, Kwakware, Unguwar Wahabi, and Raudama communities of the state.

Residents said the bandits attacked the communities when preparations were being made to observe the Muslims’ evening prayers.

A resident in the council, Hassan Muhammed, said 30 deaths were recorded in Kadisau; nine in Kabalawa; five in Kwakware; three in Unguwar Wahabi, and one in Raudawa.

Muhammed, who is the Personal Assistant to the National Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Umar Tsauri, added that the bandits also rustled some animals.

But when contacted, the spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, Gambo Isah, said 18 people died.

Isah said, “Yesterday (Tuesday), we received a report that armed bandits numbering over 200 attacked Kadisau village of Faskari LGA.

“According to the report, the bandits went there with the intention to steal food items and other materials from the villagers. Unfortunately, some groups of youths came out in large numbers and confronted the bandits. The bandits opened fire on innocent souls.

“As of yesterday (Tuesday), 14 were reportedly killed while 26 taken and admitted in the hospital. And this morning (Wednesday), when I spoke with the Area commander of the Funtua Area Command, he told me that four more victims died in the hospital, making the number of fatalities rise to 18.”