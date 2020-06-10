Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury Reach Agreement Over Two-Fight Deal

Promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed that boxing heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have come to an agreement on a two-fight deal.



Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, announced on Wednesday afternoon that terms had been agreed on the bouts, with the first set to take place in 2021 provided Fury can defeat Deontay Wilder in the third contest between the pair.

This was followed by a social media post by Fury himself in which he also confirmed the news and laid out the timeframe of when the opening fight will take place.

“We’re making great progress, it’s fair to say that in principle both have accepted the fight, two fights,” Hearn explained in an interview with Sky Sports.

“The first fight could happen next summer, it will be 2021.

“The main news is positive, although there is still much to overcome.”

Joshua is on the comeback trail after regaining his Unified WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight championships in his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in December, although doubts remain over whether or not he can outbox Fury after the Manchester-born fighter outclassed the previously undefeated Wilder in the United States in his last outing

Source: Marca