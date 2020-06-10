Abacha’s Son Speaks On His Family’s Relationship With President Buhari

One of the sons of late General Sani Abacha, Sadiq has said that his family shares a good relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to BBC Hausa service, Sadiq, however, lamented that most of his late father’s friends abandoned them after he died.

He also spoke about the ordeal he suffers at the airport every time he’s about to travel out.

“Our present relationship with some of our late father’s friends is surprising. We exchange pleasantries with the family of General Babangida. We are in good terms.

“It is only with members of the Babangida family that whenever we meet, we associate and share stories.

”We also relate well, with family members of President Muhammadu Buhari. But it’s only with the Babangida’s that we recall the past.

”When Yayale Ahmed was Secretary of the Government of the Federation, he helped us and the travel ban on our family was lifted.”

”But up till date, I’m always interrogated at the airports anytime I’m travelling. They always say our names are still in the black book.

”We’ve been to the security agency and they have issued us with a clearance paper. That our names have been removed from the black book.

”But nothing has changed..I’m always harassed whenever I’m going out or coming into the country. I don’t know where to go and be listened to. It should’ve been a security agency, but I was there.

”Nothing has changed. Even recently, before this lockdown, I was interrogated when I returned from Dubai,” he said.