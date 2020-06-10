A Look At Kizz Daniel’s House, Exotic Benz, Bently

Singer, Kizz Daniel, has given his 7.1m Instagram followers a taste of the good life as he displayed his crib and cars to their delight.
“Good morning my Instagram Neighbors 👋 How are you doing ?,” he captioned the photo which showed him posing in front of his three white automobiles, Mercedez Benz GLE, Mercedez Benz S Class, and a Bentley.
