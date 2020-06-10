Home » A Look At Kizz Daniel’s House, Exotic Benz, Bently

A Look At Kizz Daniel’s House, Exotic Benz, Bently

By - 1 hour on June 10, 2020
Kizz Daniel (source: Instagram)

Kizz Daniel (source: Instagram)

Singer, Kizz Daniel, has given his 7.1m Instagram followers a taste of the good life as he displayed his crib and cars to their delight.

“Good morning my Instagram Neighbors 👋 How are you doing ?,” he captioned the photo which showed him posing in front of his three white automobiles, Mercedez Benz GLE, Mercedez Benz S Class, and a Bentley.

 

 

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.