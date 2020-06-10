50-Year-Old Woman Dies of COVID-19 Complications In Kwara

A 50-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 related complications in Kwara State on Tuesday, becoming the state’s second fatality from the deadly virus.
Chief Press Secretary to the governor and spokesperson for COVID-19 Technical committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Wednesday, made the news public during a statement.
The deceased was said to have been with serious underlying medical conditions.
He said, “We regret to announce that the patient did not make it despite the efforts of the medical personnel to save her.
“Our heartfelt condolences go to her family. We stand by them at this trying time, and restate the need for everyone to keep safe by adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols.”
He also announced the discharge of 18 patients who have twice tested negative from the state Isolation Center.
“Despite the sad occurrence on Tuesday, the government is consoled by the recovery and discharge of 18 other patients. The government commends all the frontline workers who are making so much sacrifice to ensure we win this war,” he added.
