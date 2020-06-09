Veteran Actor Olu Jacobs Is Still Alive, Lala Akindoju Says

Nollywood actress Kemi Lala Akindoju has debunked the false news claiming that veteran actor Olu Jacob passed away on Tuesday.

The actress said that Olu, who is the husband to veteran actress Joke Silva is hale and hearty.

Akindoju too to Twitter to debunk the rumour, she said, “Uncle Olu Jacobs is alive and well. Very much so. I just got off the phone with him. Please stop spreading fake news”.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Uncle Olu Jacobs is alive and well. Very much so. I just got off the phone with him. Please stop spreading fake news</p>— Kemi Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju) <a href=”https://twitter.com/lalaakindoju/status/1270443305852121091?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 9, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js