Veteran Actor Olu Jacobs Is Still Alive, Lala Akindoju Says

Nollywood actress Kemi Lala Akindoju has debunked the false news claiming that veteran actor Olu Jacob passed away on Tuesday.
The actress said that Olu, who is the husband to veteran actress Joke Silva is hale and hearty.
Akindoju too to Twitter to debunk the rumour, she said, “Uncle Olu Jacobs is alive and well. Very much so. I just got off the phone with him. Please stop spreading fake news”.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Uncle Olu Jacobs is alive and well. Very much so. I just got off the phone with him. Please stop spreading fake news</p>— Kemi Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju) <a href=”https://twitter.com/lalaakindoju/status/1270443305852121091?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 9, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.