Troops Raid Boko Haram Hideout, Several Terrorists Killed

Several Boko Horam militants were killed as troops carried out an assault on the terrorist’s hideout at Kwatara on the Mandara Mountains.
According to the Defence Headquarters, the well-coordinated commando raid was carried out by the troops of 192 Battalion, Gwoza, Borno State.
Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
Enenche said the successful operation led to the neutralization of several Boko Haram members while many others terrorists fled with gunshot wounds.
The statement read: “On 8 June 2020, troops of 192 Battalion, Gwoza, Borno State conducted a daring and well-coordinated commando raid on a Boko Haram criminals’ hideout at Kwatara on the Mandara Mountains.
“The successful operation led to the neutralization of several terrorists, while many others fled with gunshot wounds.
“Also, on 8 June 2020, troops of 151 Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area Miyanti conducted a deliberate ambush operation against Boko Haram criminals along Darel Jamel – Miyanti Road and successfully neutralized 2 terrorists while 2 women were rescued in the process.
“Troops also recovered 2 bicycles, one sack containing 121 pairs of new rubber slippers and the sum of Twenty Nine Thousand and Five Hundred Naira (N 29,500.00) only.”
