Tinubu, Aregbesola Cold War Thickens As APC Dissolves Groups

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has dissolved all groups in Lagos State, a move which will affect the Mandate Group and the Justice Group.

Both groups which are the most powerful in the state were dissolved via a communique issued by party leaders in the state.

This is said to be part of a cold war between APC chieftain Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The genesis of the cold war is said to be as a result of Aregbesola launching political groups in the state without Tinubu’s knowledge and approval.

Aregbesola was also made the grand patron of the Mandate Group during the relaunch which took place at his residence in GRA, Ikeja.

Aregbesola who served as governor of Osun State is believed to be nursing presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 election. The same office is also believed to be coveted by Tinubu who served as governor of Lagos State.

A communique from the party reads: “it was unequivocally resolved that all factions like JG and MG are inimical to party unity and are hereby permanently disbanded and prohibited within the party.

“Party members should no longer make use of these factions or their names with regard to future party business and activities. To continue to hold meetings in the name of these groups or to continue to promote such associations will amount to a violation of this resolution.

“The only permitted use of the names will be limited to historic references. Any violation of this decision is subject to party discipline, including suspension and expulsion. This prohibition extends solely to official party business. We are in no way trying to abridge anyone’s constitutional rights to free speech or assembly. The party chairman is hereby tasked with promulgating more detailed regulations with regard to prohibited and permissible activities for sub-party groupings.

“The party remains supreme. It has developed structures from the ward level to local government and state levels. These are recognized by the party’s constitution. They are adequate platforms for members to congregate and to present their views.

“The APC in Lagos is one party and one family. We must always act in this spirit if we are to attain the dream of democratic prosperity that we set out to achieve. We must do this in honor of June 12 and those who gave of themselves to make democracy our reality.”