TCN Boss, Top Management Staff Get Appointment Letters

Acting Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Mr Sule Abdulaziz and four senior management staff have received their appointment letters.

This was confirmed by TCN’s General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

She said that the individuals received their appointment letters on June 8, 2020, sealing their appointments by the president.

According to Mbah, the letters were signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha,

She said that the appointment of the Acting Managing Director (MD) took effect from May 19, while that of the four Executive Directors took effect from December 27, 2019.

The official listed the new management team to include the MD, Mr Sule Abdulaziz; Mr Victor Adewumi, Executive Director Transmission Service Provider, Mr Maman Lawal, Executive Director Independent System Operator.

Others, according to her, are Mr Ahmad Dutse, Executive Director of Finance and Accounts and Mr Justin Dodo Executive Director, Human Resources and Corporate Services.

She added that they had been appointed for an initial term of four years.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 19 the Federal Government announced the appointment of an Acting MD for TCN as well as the confirmation of the Executive Directors, who had been on acting capacity.

The Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, also announced the removal of Mr Usman Mohammed as the head of TCN in a statement.