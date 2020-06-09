Prison Is An Honour For Politicians – Reps Leadership To Orji Uzor Kalu

Members of the House of Representatives have paid a visit to Orji Uzor Kalu who was recently released from prison after a conviction of fraud.

The visit came shortly after their counterpart in the Senate paid a visit to Kalu who is the senate chief whip.

The reps were led by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who told Kalu to see his ordeal as part of what a good politician must go through.

“We are here to sympathise with you on what happened and your incarceration. As a politician, I want you to take it as one of those things,” he said.

“First, we congratulate you and urge you to put everything before God and believe it is part of destiny. My leader, the late Chief Solomon Lar, told me not to fear, as a politician, to go to prison.

“He told me that going to prison is a badge of honour. If you are a good politician, you should be willing to taste prison experience because it will come to you in very many dimensions.

“That happened to us sometime in the past when we were being chased and humiliated, and he asked us to be resolute and face the issues as they were. He reminded us of how he was sentenced to over 90 to 150 years in prison. He told us that as leaders, there is always a judgement that could be passed.

“As our leader, we want you to appreciate what God has done for you; use it for the positive development of our country’s judicial system; use it in the interest of humanity.”