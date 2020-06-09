President Pierre Nkurunziza Of Burundi Dies Of Heart Attack

President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi has died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 55.

The death was confirmed by the Burundi government in a statement issued on social media.

“The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi… following heart failure on June 8, 2020,” a tweet read.

The statement revealed that Pierre Nkurunziza died at the Karusi Hospital in central Burundi where he was admitted after falling sick. His conditions improved on Monday before he had a heart attack which claimed his life.

Before his death, plans were on the way to replace Nkurunziza who had been in power since 2005. His ally Evariste Ndayishimiye was lined to replace him in August.