President Pierre Nkurunziza Of Burundi Dies Of Heart Attack

President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi has died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 55.
The death was confirmed by the Burundi government in a statement issued on social media.
“The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi… following heart failure on June 8, 2020,” a tweet read.
The statement revealed that Pierre Nkurunziza died at the Karusi Hospital in central Burundi where he was admitted after falling sick. His conditions improved on Monday before he had a heart attack which claimed his life.
Before his death, plans were on the way to replace Nkurunziza who had been in power since 2005. His ally Evariste Ndayishimiye was lined to replace him in August.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.