Police Bust Inter-Provincial Drug Cartel, Arrest Six In Vietnam

Vietnamese police have cracked down on an inter-provincial drug trafficking ring, Vietnam News Agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the police captured at least six traffickers and the seized over 9kg of suspected crystal methamphetamine during the raid.

The cartel has trafficked drugs from northern Dien Bien province to Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi and northern Vinh Phuc province.

“Three men aged 30, 43 and 46 were caught red-handed with 6kg of suspected crystal methamphetamine and other suspected drugs on the outskirts of Hanoi on June 4,’’ the news agency reported.

The report added that based on their confession, police have arrested another 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, seizing nearly 3.4kg of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

Police, however, noted that a 47-year-old man in the ring was also arrested later on.

According to Vietnamese law, those convicted of smuggling over 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5kg of methamphetamine are punishable by death.

Making or trading 100 grammes of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal drugs also faces death penalty. (Xinhua/NAN)