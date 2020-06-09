Paulo Dybala Speaks On Playing For Barcelona, Says It’s A Huge Club

Juventus player, Paulo Dybala has said that it would be nice if he gets the chance to play for Spanish Language Liga Giants, Barcelona.

The Argentine stated that the club is huge especially with the influence of his compatriot Lionel Messi.

However, he believes that what Barcelona has in quality is also matched by Juventus who has Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon.

“The truth is that Barcelona is huge team worldwide and with Messi there even bigger,” he told CNN.

“It would be very nice, but Juventus is also an incredible club, very big, full of history, where there are currently great players.

“There’s enough quality here to make two teams and the chance to play with [Gianluigi] Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo, who make the club even bigger.”