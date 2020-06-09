Only God Will Reward Abacha For Transforming Nigeria – Al-Mustapha

Hamza Al-Mustapha, the former Chief Security Officer to late Gen. Sani Abacha, has said that his former principal can only be rewarded by God for transforming Nigeria.

Al-Mustapha stated this during the 22nd commemoration of the late Head of States in Kano.

According to him, Abacha worked tirelessly for the betterment of Nigeria and had saved up to $9 billion in foreign reserves for the country.

He also revealed that despite the challenges the administration faced then, dollar never sold beyond N85 and that there was no inflation.

He said, “What Abacha has done to Nigeria can’t be forgotten in the annals of history and generations yet unborn.

“Abacha came in and found only N200m dollars in the foreign reserve but before his demise was able to revamp the economy and stabilise it to the extent that he saved over $9bn in foreign reserves.

“Only God will reward General Sani Abacha for the laudable initiative he made in transforming this country to an enviable height.”