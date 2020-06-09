Ondo Polls: Gov. Akeredolu Braces Up For Any Mode Of Primaries

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that he is ready for any mode of primary for the All Progressives Congress’s election.

This comes political parties in the state prepare to conduct their primary elections ahead of the governorship elections.

The sole candidate at the primary level will be the flag bearer of his/her respective party in the governorship elections of the state which is set to hold on October 10, 2020.

Akeredolu made this clear while addressing and preparing his supporters across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state for the primaries scheduled to hold in July 2020.

“They said it ( primary) is going to be direct, some said it is indirect, we should be ready for any mode of primary, whether it is direct or indirect but let us be vigilant. The primary must not be rigged.”