NDDC Urges Workers To Come For COVID-19 Testing

The Niger Delta Development Commission has directed its staff to present themselves for COVID-19 testing as a matter of public health safety.

This was contained in a press release issued on Monday by the Director, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Charles Odili.

The statement is coming as six staff members of the NDDC tested positive for coronavirus in Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, the Rivers State Ministry of Health has directed that workers of the NDDC self-isolate in view of the cases, thereby requesting that all staff exhibiting symptoms present themselves for testing, line listing and contact tracing in order to ensure public health safety.

It noted that the Commission was liaising with the Rivers State Public Health Emergency team and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, to conduct tests for Coronavirus for members of staff and their dependents.

The statement added that some earlier testing for the virus which covered the offices of the acting Managing Director, as well as that of the Acting Executive Director Projects, came out positive.

He said, “Staff of the remaining directorates and departments have been advised to avail themselves of the opportunity of being tested at the Medical Unit of the commission which has been fully decontaminated.”

