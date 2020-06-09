Lagos, Kano Katsina Record Fresh COVID-19 Deaths – NCDC

At least seven people have died of COVID-19 related complications in Lagos, Kano and Katsina State, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

In the NCDC’s COVID-19 Situation Report for June 8 which was released on Tuesday, Lagos recorded five deaths, while Kano and Katsina recorded one death each.

Lagos which is the epicentre of the deadly virus in Nigeria has now recorded at least 72 deaths, according to the NCDC.

The centre disclosed that Lagos also recorded 128 new COVID-19 infections, increasing its total number of confirmed cases to 5,895.

The state, however, did not record new recoveries on the reported day, thus the number of discharged patients recorded for the state still remains 944.

Lagos State remains the epicentre of Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases with 5,895 cases of the total 12, 801 cases.

