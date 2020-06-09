Klopp Happy With Lallana’s Contract Extension With Liverpool

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has expressed happiness as Adam Lallana agreed to a short-term contract extension with the Reds.

Lallana who joined the Anfield side in 2014 under former manager, Brandon Rogers, signed a one-month contract extension that will see him finish the current campaign with Liverpool.

Commenting on the new contract, German tactician, Klopp, said:

“I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it.

“This is absolutely how it should be, too, because I am so pleased he will be with us to finish the job this season and have the farewell he deserves so much.

“It is not possible for me to find words in the English language to properly explain the importance of Adam Lallana during my period of being manager of this club.”

The former England international has since played 178 times, scoring 22 goals and is also excited to see through the 2019/20 season as the club aims to win their first league title in 30 years.

“I am really pleased to have the chance to finish this season – it means a lot to me and my family,” Lallana told the club’s website.

(Sky Sports)