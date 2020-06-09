Juventus Agrees Personal Deal With Napoli’s Milik

Juventus are set to have moved closer in their bid to sign Napoli striker Arek Milik after reportedly agreeing on personal terms with the striker.

With Argentine Gonzalo Higuain set to depart Turin this summer, Juve are moving for the Poland international as his replacement.

RAI’s Ciro Venerato reports that the Polish striker has already given the go-ahead for a switch to Juventus and agreed terms.

Milik has a deal to 2021 with Napoli, which will insist on a hefty fee to sell.

The Polish star has scored 13 goals ( Champions League, Coppa Italia, Serie A, Friendlies) for Napoli this season.