I Would Like To Be At Roma – Mkhitaryan Tells Arteta

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta that he would love to remain at Roma where he’s on a season-long loan.

Arteta is expected to overhaul the Arsenal team by the end of the season and Mkhitaryan will be one of the players he will be deciding on.

“He is the kind of player who can fit in any team when he is at his best,” said the Arsenal manager.

“He needs to do it consistently and here he had moments and that’s what we need to assess.

“Miki is doing really well in recent games. We know the player he’s been, we know his past, and we need to have all the information to make the right decision.”

Mkhitaryan has now told Arteta that he would love to remain at Roma if possible.

“Of course I would like to be at Roma next season, not only next season [but] for another few years,” Mkhitaryan said in an interview on Futbol with Grant Wahl.

“But I still have a contract with Arsenal and it’s not up to me. It’s up to Arsenal and Roma if they will agree terms of the transfer fee.

“So my thinking is to train hard, to play hard, to look forward to what’s going to happen.

“Of course, if I’m not going to stay at Roma I have to go back to Arsenal.

“I’m not complaining, football life changes so quickly so you have to be ready to play wherever you are.

“If not in Rome, I’m going to go back and play for Arsenal, if not, I’m going to stay here and play for Rome.”