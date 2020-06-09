Actress Tonto Dikeh has stated that she doesn’t take being alive for granted as she celebrates her 35th birthday today.

The divorced mother of one took to social media where she thanked God for making her “the happiest woman on earth”.

“Super grateful for live, light and love…I don’t take being alive for granted…I don’t take being blessed and extremely successful for granted..I just want to say Lord, you have made me the happiest woman on earth,” she wrote.

“You have turned my darkness into sunlight, my tears into laughter and my lack into extreme Abundance…I’m in awe of your glory…You indeed have given me the lifestyle of a king. #KingTonto #Tontodikeh #35AndAKing.”

Tonto Dikeh was married to Olakunle Churchill with the marriage ending in a messy divorce agfter a son together.