FG Approves Two Months Of Hazard Allowance For Health Workers

Two months of hazard allowance has been approved by the Federal Government for health workers battling COVID-19.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, during a meeting with health professionals.

The decision is part of an agreement between the Federal Government and health professionals.

Ngige revealed that the allowance was a form of appreciation to the health workers for the effort in the fight against COVID-19.

Ngige said, “We reviewed all, and also reviewed all the emoluments that we are to give these gallant workers who are at the frontline taking the risk for all of us and the Federal government side has given them the financial implication of what they have done.

He said, “We have fixed a timeline for ourselves that before the end of this week, the health workers captured in that particular COVID-19 net and frontline workers should get all their hazard and inducement allowances for the month of April and May before the close of the week.”

He also revealed that the decision was reached in agreement with the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, and the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.