Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has said that it has mobilized 100 religious groups to pray for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State who tested positive for COVID-19.

Concise News reported that the governor has gone into isolation after he announced his COVID-19 status.

In reaction, OYC President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Secretary Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, issued a statement saying that 40days fasting and prayer period has been declared on behalf of Ikpeazu.

“Igbo Youths appeals to all Churches in Igboland to join the Seventh Day Adventists Churches across Nigeria on Wednesday 10th June 2020 on a Special mid week prayers for all Igbo COVID-19 cases.

“Other religious groups like Jewish, Muslim, Traditional and Customary religious practitioners have been mobilised to start offering their prayers, sacrifices and ordinances from 10th June 2020 for all Igbo Coronavirus cases especially Governor Okezie Ikpeazu”.

The group also wished the governor and other Igbos infected with the virus a speedy recovery.

“We know that since other Governors tested Negative after confirmed positive from the virus in the past, definitely God Almighty will surely give healing to Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu”, the group said.