BREAKING: Katsina Residents Protest Against Bandit Attacks

Attacks by bandits have forced residents of Yan Tumaki in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State to hit the streets in protest, Concise News learns.

The protesters who made bonfires accused President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Wasari of failure due to the rising spate of insecurity in the state.

The protesters, young and old, stated that they might be forced to resort to self-defence if the nothing is done to stop the attacks they’ve been suffering.

One of them told Sahara Reporters: “Is it not shameful and embarrassing that this ugly security threat is happening daily in the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Chief Security Officer of the country?

“It’s glaring both the President and Governor Masari are failure, they have repeatedly failed us. They have to be alive to their constitutional duties of protecting the citizens,” he said.

Kankara, Dutsinma, Musawa, Danmusa and Safana local government areas have been worst hit by attacks from bandits with about 150 people killed so far.