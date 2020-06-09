Brazil Gives Up On Hosting 2023 Women’s World Cup Over COVID-19

Brazil will no longer be amongst the possible hosts of the 2023 Women’s World Cup due to coronavirus pandemic, the nation’s football Federation has said.

This means that the race is now left with Australia and New Zealand are bidding to host the tournament along with Asian heavyweights Japan and another South American nation, Colombia.

The South American giants announced on Tuesday their withdrawal after it was deemed economic support from government and private entities could not be guaranteed, The Guardian UK reports.

In a statement, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said economic concerns related to the Covid-19 crisis were a primary factor in the bid being withdrawn.

“In view of the exceptional times experienced by the country and the world, CBF understands the cautious position of the Brazilian government, and of other public and private partners, which prevented them from formalising the commitments within the time or in the required manner,” the CBF said.

The winning bid will be decided by an online meeting of the Fifa council on 25 June.

Brazil has now recorded a total of 691,962 infections and 37,312 deaths as at the time of this report.