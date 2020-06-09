Arewa Youths Speak On Backing Atiku For 2023 Presidency

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has reacted to news that former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, will be running for the presidency in 2023.

The news of Atiku’s ambition was disclosed by his son Adamu who is the Commissioner for Works and Energy in Adamawa State.

In reaction to the statement by Atiku’s son, the AYCF President General Yerima Shettima stated that the North is yet to decide on the candidate it will back.

He told Daily Post: “There is going to be wide consultations, the North has not taken a position and if you are to be his son, you will also say the same thing that you want your father to be the president.

“There is nothing wrong in Atiku’s son saying his father will contest or win election, anybody can say such.

“The North has not taken position on Atiku and any candidate for now, there is no consultation to that effect.

“We will definitely consult with our kinsmen so that we can agree and take a common position.”

On North retaining power in 2023, Shettima said: “The assurance I have is that we run a just society and also we run a democratic government where people will go out en-masse and do the needful by voting.”