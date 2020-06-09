Akwa Ibom First Lady To Name And Shame Rapists, Child Molesters

The First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Martha Emmanuel has said that rapists and child molesters will henceforth be named and shamed in the state.

She stated that the task will be done by her platform, Family Empowerment Youth Reorientation Path-initiative, FEYReP.

The First Lady stated this while addressing journalists in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

“I call on all stakeholders and key actors in this fight to act now. The traditional institution, religious bodies and civil societies should as a matter of urgency act now, we cannot continue to sit and watch while evil men molest our young girls”.

“I’m always very emotional whenever I hear of these cases that I wonder what is happening in our society. How can a grown-up man take delight in molesting a small girl of only 2 years”, she queried.

The decision comes amid growing concerns about the increases in rape cases in Nigeria with some of them ending up in murder.