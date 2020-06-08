We’ll Treat You As Terrorists – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells Miyetti Allah

Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Igbo has said that it would treat as terrorist any Fulani herdsmen found living in any forest in Igbo land.
The group stated this in reaction to a statement credited to the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi, which revealed plans for a Fulani militia across Nigeria.
Abdullahi also stated that the Fulani tribe own Nigeria and will rule the country forever.
Speaking to Daily Post, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo spokesman, Chuks Ibegbu, urged Nigerians to flush out illegal occupiers of forests in the country.
“Can an Ijaw or Yoruba man go to any bush in Katsina or Sokoto to occupy it and claim it as his own? It cannot happen,” Ibegbu said.
“Let them come out and rent houses in the towns as the world does not tolerate wandering by herders again. So, the Miyetti Allah National President should stop inflaming the already inflamed society with his queer theory. Let him go back to the Futa Jallon mountains and Guinea highlands where they came from to rule there forever, and not here in Nigeria”.
