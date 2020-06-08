UTME Results For 2020 Can Now Be Printed – JAMB

The results of the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, has been released as announced by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The JAMB Head of Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in the board’s bulletin.

He also revealed that the results which were sent to the UTME participants can now be printed via the board’s website.

A statement reads in part: “All a candidate needs to do after visiting the site is to click on QUICK LINKS, then on “E-Facility” where the candidate would be required to provide his/her registration details and the result notification slip would be displayed for printing”.

The resulted can be printed for free from the www.jamb.gov.ng