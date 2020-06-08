Two Persons Killed In Akwa Ibom Cult Conflict – Police

Two persons have been confirmed dead by the Akwa Ibom Police Command on Monday as rival cult groups clashed in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state.

An unknown number of persons have been apprehended in connection to the killing, the police statement added.

“I just received a report from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Oruk Anam area that there was a cult-related case in the area and two persons have been confirmed dead,’’ spokesman of the police in the state, CSP Nnudam Fredrick said.

“I don’t know the number of persons arrested for now but two persons have been confirmed dead,’’ Fredrick said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state had directed the anti-cultism unit of the command to take charge of the area.

“So for now, the police have taken control by patrolling the area to ensure that there is law and order,’’ Fredrick said.

A resident of the area, who did not want to be identified, told newsmen that the incident which occurred on Saturday was between ”Debam and Iceland confraternities”.

(NAN)