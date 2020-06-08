SHOCKER: Police Officer Stabs Colleague To Death

Residents of the Oke-Odo area of Lagos State were thrown into a state of shock when a police sergeant reportedly murdered his colleague, an inspector.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident said the inspector died on Sunday despite doctors efforts to save him.

Elkana revealed that the deceased was trying to settle a quarrel between his assailant and their co-tenants over the time to be closing the gate.

According to The Punch, the inspector who was also a tenant was killed in the process.

Elkana said, “The incident happened on Thursday, June 4, 2020, but the inspector died on June 7, 2020. They are tenants living in the same building. The sergeant was quarrelling with the three other tenants when the inspector intervened to use his power to stop the sergeant but ended up being killed by the sergeant.

“They were quarrelling over when and when not to open the gate of their house. After macheting his leg and other parts of his body, the inspector was placed on admission in a hospital but died yesterday (Sunday).

“We are still investigating but for now, the investigation has revealed that the incident was caused by a domestic quarrel.”