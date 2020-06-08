Schools To Reopen After We Lift Ban On Interstate Travel – FG

The Federal Government hinted at the prospects of reopening schools across the nations after the ban on interstate travels had been lifted.

All schools across the nation were shut on orders or President Muhammadu Buhari so as to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, revealed this on Monday during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said, “We want to open when it is safe to do so. We have heard about neighbouring countries that opened and shut. We have heard about cases spiking with children getting into school. Of all the things I will like to do, I will not like to experiment with your children.

“We want a situation where once we are sure it is safe, we can then take them into school.

“I had a meeting with the representatives of WAEC and NABTEB and I understand how that worries our parents at the moment and how anxious our children are to know what next.

“As soon as those in charge of the blockade lift it because there is no way we can open our schools if teachers can’t come. So, we are looking at somewhere after the interstate lockdown is lifted. Because we will need that kind of openness for the children to move.”