Nnamdi Kanu Fires Back At Presidency, Admits Destroying Nigeria

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to a claim by the Presidency that it is running a campaign against Nigeria by using a false persecution of Christianity in the country.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity stated that the campaigns were uncovered through investigation.

“Both (campaigns) are using the cover of Christianity – and calling for a US Special Envoy to be appointed to stop the “genocide” of Christians in Nigeria.

“But the real purpose is to drive a wedge between the Nigeria government and its US and UK/European allies”, the government said.

Nnamdi Kanu has now responded to the allegation by admitting that IPOB funds goes into the mission of dismantling Nigeria.

He wrote on Facebook: “I Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have no mansion, I have no car, I have no hotel, I have no university, I have no government contract, I don’t lie, I don’t cheat, I don’t steal, all I HAVE is the grace of Chukwu Okike Abiama to do his will which is to restore Biafra in TRUTH and HONESTY.

“Every dime the indomitable IPOB family worldwide contributes towards our liberation goes towards the dismantling of Nigeria and restoration of Biafra, I mean every dime”.