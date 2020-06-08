Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 12,486 – NCDC

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC has announced 260 new cases, bringing the country’stally to a total of 12,486 infections.

In a statement on its official Twitter account on Sunday night, the NCDC revealed that there are now at least 354 deaths and 3959 recoveries.

The breakdown of the 260 new cases is: Abia-67, FCT-40, Lagos-38, Ogun-19, Gombe-16, Edo-14, Imo-9, Kwara-8, Katsina-8, Nasarawa-8, Borno-8, Kaduna-6, Bauchi-5, Ekiti-4, Niger-2, Ondo-2, Plateau-2, Kano-2 and Sokoto-2.

“Yesterday, we erroneously reported 7 new cases in Jigawa. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.

“We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results,” the NCDC’s statement read.

According to Worldometers, there are at least 8,173 active cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.