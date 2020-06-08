Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Monday, June 8, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, June 8, 2020.
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has tested positive for coronavirus, The PUNCH reports.
The state Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, made this known in a statement on Monday.
3. Data will be cheaper when Internet gets to rural areas – NCC boss
He explained that because people are increasingly using data services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something needs to be done very fast to ensure that the deluge of data services people used at this time was not only available but affordable and accessible.
4. Seven million Nigerians to suffer acute hunger in three months
The 2020 Global Report on Food Crises by the Global Network Against Food Crisis (GNAFC) and the Food Security Information Network (FSIN) made the revelation in a recently released report.
5. Obaseki, Oshiomhole put Presidency in dilemma
While the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC has approved the use of direct primary, a system that will enable all card-carrying members of the party to participate in picking the candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his supporters are rooting for indirect primary, in which delegates will pick the candidate on behalf of party members.
6. REVEALED: Atiku will contest 2023 presidency – Son
NDLEA Head of Public affairs, Mr Jonah Achema, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja said that the illicit substance was conveyed in a 30T HOWO truck heading to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.