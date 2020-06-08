Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Monday, June 8, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, June 8, 2020.

1. COVID-19 in Nigeria: 12,486 confirmed cases, 3,959 discharged, 354 fatalities recorded so far

Nigeria has recorded a total of 12,486 COVID-19 cases, of which 3,959 have been discharged and 354 fatalities recorded. It said “On the 7th of June 2020, 260 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths were recorded in Nigeria No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours”. 2. Abia gov tests positive for COVID-19 Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has tested positive for coronavirus, The PUNCH reports. The state Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, made this known in a statement on Monday. 3. Data will be cheaper when Internet gets to rural areas – NCC boss

He explained that because people are increasingly using data services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something needs to be done very fast to ensure that the deluge of data services people used at this time was not only available but affordable and accessible.

4. Seven million Nigerians to suffer acute hunger in three months

The 2020 Global Report on Food Crises by the Global Network Against Food Crisis (GNAFC) and the Food Security Information Network (FSIN) made the revelation in a recently released report.

5. Obaseki, Oshiomhole put Presidency in dilemma

While the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC has approved the use of direct primary, a system that will enable all card-carrying members of the party to participate in picking the candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his supporters are rooting for indirect primary, in which delegates will pick the candidate on behalf of party members.

6. REVEALED: Atiku will contest 2023 presidency – Son

Adamu Atiku-Abubakar, son of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 Presidential election, yesterday said that his father, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will contest for the number office, come 2023.

7. NCP Chair, Tanko condemns Miyetti Allah’s claim on Nigeria

Dr Yunusa Tanko, the chairman of National Conscience Party, NCP, has dismissed the claim by Miyetti Allah that Nigeria belongs to the Fulani. According to him “in the beginning of the world we all are settlers in that regard nobody owns any land. We all own where we settled and so therefore nobody should claim any territory or any land.”

8. Sydney bid to host Fury, Wilder rematch

Australian city Sydney has made an audacious bid to host a blockbuster heavyweight rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, with promoters eyeing Boxing Day for the trilogy superfight.

9. Man held for planning attack on Muslims in Germany

Police in Germany have detained a man on suspicion of planning to kill Muslims in an attack inspired by the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, prosecutors said Monday.

10. NDLEA intercepts 3.136 tonnes of cannabis in Kogi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 3,136 tonnes of Cannabis Sativa on the Okene-Lokoja Express way in Kogi.