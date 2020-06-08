More Christians Killed Under Buhari Administration – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, has said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has seen the killing of more Christians than any other administration in the country.

Femi Fani-Kayode stated this after the Presidency issued a statement accusing the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, of tarnishing Nigeria’s image before the international community.

The Presidency also stated that IPOB is waging war against Nigeria by running a campaign which speaks of the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

In reaction, Femi Fani-Kayode stated that same thing concerning the persecution of Christians has been pointed out by many leaders in the country.

He tweeted: “The humiliation, persecution & marginalisation of Christians in Nig. over the last 5 years is self-evident. The ethnic & religious cleansing & wholesale slaughter of northern Christians is undeniable. Those that deny it are the sponsors of the genocidal maniacs & mass murderers.

“Nnamdi Kanu, Asari Dokubo, Anniko Briggs, Shola Salako, Tony Nnandi, Baron Roy, Gani Adams, CAN, leaders of the MB and the South, Church leaders, Christian clerics, yours truly & millions of others that have pointed out this reality over the last few years have the truth.

“The attempt by the Presidency to deny these heinous crimes against humanity, though shameless & irresponsible, is to be expected. To say that Christians are not being slaughtered in Nig. is like saying Hitler & the Nazis never murdered 6 million Jews during the holocaust.

“Worse still it is like saying that pigs, cows & goats are not being slaughtered in abattoirs. Northern Nigeria particularly has become nothing but a slaughterhouse and a graveyard for Christians. It has also become a place that has been rightly described as the most dangerous place on earth for Christian’s to live” by @realDonaldTrump & numerous international organisations and world leaders. More Christians have been murdered under the watch of Muhammadu Buhari than at any other time in our history outside of the civil war.

“What a horrendous & morbid legacy that is & every person that helped to bring him to power in 2015 & continues to support him has a share of that blood on their hands. Those of us that are Christians shall NEVER forget this & all the denials in the world cannot change it.

“Such patently false & manifestly irresponsible mendacities & denials are to be expected from a Presidency that is complicit in these killings, whose hands are dripping with blood & who favour, support & seek to cover the tracks of those that delight in snuffing out Christian souls & shedding Christian blood. Whether they wish to admit it or not, the truth is that more Christians have been maimed, slaughtered, butchered, tortured &displaced under Buhari’s watch than at ANY other time in our beleaguered history outside of the civil war.

“What a morbid & horrendous legacy that is & all the denials in the world cannot change it or wipe the slate clean.

I hope that Buhari and his rag-tag and tattered mob of pitiful jesters, ignorant cheerleaders and sociopathic sadists are proud of themselves.

“Yet one thing is clear: that the Living God sees and knows all and, in His own good time, He shall deliver us from the cruel hands of these Egyptians and avenge us!”.