Mayweather Mocks McGregor Over Retirement From Fighting

Boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather has reacted to the retirement of Conor Mcgregor from Mixed Martial Arts.

Gregor stated this on Sunday via a tweet which reads: “Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World titles wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours”.

The decision has now been mocked by Mayweather who defeated the UFC fighter who crossed over to boxing to challenge him in 2017.

Mayweather wrote: “If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you’re quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again.”