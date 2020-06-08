Martial, Rashford, Pogba instrumental to help United win PL title – Herrera

Paris Saint Germain star, Ander Herrera, has said that Manchester United need Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to win the Premier League.

Six years after the departure of former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, United have struggled to regain the top form that saw them win 12 PL title under the Scot.

Outlining Rashford and Martial’s potential, Herrera told The Athletic: “They have the quality to be among the top 10 in the world.

“Why do we admire Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, or Hazard, who I also think is one of the best in the world? We admire them because they keep that form for a long time.

“If they do it, they will become… maybe not Messi or Cristiano, because they are unique in the history of football… but they can be top five or top 10.

“But they have to do it for a long time and keep it up.

On Pogba, Herrera added: “It is the same for Paul. Rashford is on his way to doing it. And Paul can be the best midfielder in the world if he keeps playing those games where we are all amazed by him.

“But to keep it at that level is the most difficult thing in football. To keep at it Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday, every time.

“If those three can do that, Manchester United will win the Premier League soon, for sure.”

Daily Star