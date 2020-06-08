Manny Pacquiao To Run For President In Philippines’ 2022 Elections

Manny Pacquiao will run for president in Philippines’ presidency elections come May 2022, his former promoter Bob Arumhas has said.

The 41-year-old boxer was elected as a member of the House of Representatives in late 2009 and currently serves as a senator, having been elected in 2016.

According to The Sun UK, he received more than 16 million votes and was introduced as the people’s champion with his name read out in the same style as before a big fight.

When Pacquiao’s current term in office comes to an end, the boxer is tipped to go for the very top job.

The election to decide the current President Rodrigo Duterte’s successor is scheduled for May 9, 2022.

Arum said in a conversation with the President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaiman, “The first president I think we’ll get as a fighter is little Manny Pacquiao, who told me, once again.

“I did a Zoom telephone call with him, ‘Bob, I’m gonna run in 2022 and, when I win, I want you there at my inauguration.’”

Manny Pacquiao who is yet to retire from boxing has a fight record of 62 wins (39 KO), seven losses and 2 draws out of 71 total fights.