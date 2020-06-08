Malawi’s President, Mutharika Appoints New Electoral Head

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika has announced the appointment of a new electoral commission chairperson on Sunday.
The former commission chairperson Jane Ansah resigned amid criticism by the opposition on how she managed the disputed election.
Ansah is succeeded by Justice Chifundo Kachale, coming ahead of Malawi’s presidential re-run elections, according to Africa News.
The country’s Constitutional Court in February ordered a fresh presidential election be held within 150 days after annulling last year’s re-election of President Mutharika – a ruling upheld by the Supreme Court.
He also appointed new commissioners, namely Arthur Nanthuru, Steve Duwa, Jean Mathanga, Linda Kunje, Anthony Mukumbwa and Olivia Liwewe.
Malawian MPs are due to meet to decide on the exact date for the election – one of the proposed dates is 23 June.
The new chairperson is expected by voters to deliver a credible presidential election devoid of irregularities as ordered by the courts.
Agencies
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.