Lalong Extends COVID-19 Lockdown In Plateau State

Governor Simon Lalong has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the Plateau State on Sunday, according to the state government.

The statement made the announcement on its official Twitter account, @PLSgov, stating that there will be a partial lockdown on Thursdays to Sunday.

The statement which was signed by Dan Manjang, Hon. Commissioner, Information and Communication, Plateau State reads:

“will recall that there is an existing lockdown order in Plateau State with regards to COVID-19 which specifies that the lockdown should be observed on Mondays to Wednesdays, while Thursdays to Sundays are allowed for partial lockdown.

You will also recall that a press release was issued last week outlining the programme of events to commemorate this year’s democracy day and the 5th-anniversary celebration of the Rescue administration under the able leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Simon Bako Lalong, KSGG.

In order to abide by the existing lockdown order, the time table for the inspection and Commissioning of Projects has now been adjusted to when the lockdown is relaxed within the week.

In the light of the above, therefore, Government wishes to reaffirm that the lockdown will resume from Midnight of Sunday 7th June, 2020 in line to the existing routine.

However, Governor @sblalong assures the good people of Plateau State that Government is aware of the inconveniences the pandemic is having on livelihoods and is taking every step to ensure that there is relief.

There is an ongoing engagement with critical stakeholders that will pave the way forward.

While this is being done, citizens are advised to continue to abide by the existing order as security agents will continue to enforce compliance.

The Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) @sblalong, KSGG, once more thanks to all and sundry for standing by the government in these trying times.”

As of today, the state has recorded a total of 115 cases of COVID-19.