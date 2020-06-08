Even If She’s Indecently Dressed, Don’t Rape Her – Yul Edochie To Rapists

Nollywood actor turned politician, Yul Edochie has said that indecent dressing should not be seen as an invitation to rape a lady.

Nigeria has recently been plagued with a series of rape incidents with some of the victims brutally murdered.

Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of the University of Benin was found in horrible condition inside a church where she was raped. She later died at a hospital where she was taken for treatment.

Days later, Barakat Bello was found dead inside her house in Ibadan after she was raped. Within the same neighbourhood, Shomuyiwaa Azeezat was found raped and murdered.

The incidents have led to a cry from Nigerians who demanded stricter punishment for rapists.

Yule Edochie who lent his voice against rape warned against blaming it on indecent dressing.

He tweeted: “I do not encourage indecent dressing. But no matter how indecently dressed she is, guy it’s not an invitation for rape. If you both agreed on pay as you go, you pay, she no wan give you, get ur money back through non-violent means. Do not touch her. There’s no excuse for rape.”