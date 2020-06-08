Cavani Plans To Join La Liga Side Once PSG Contract Ends – Herrera

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Ander Herrera, has said that his teammate Edinson Cavani has a desire to play in the Spanish La Liga once his contract with the French Ligue 1 side ends in June.

Cavani has fallen out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel who just signed Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan.

The Uruguayan is expected to leave PSG after he failed to renew his contract with the club.

“I know Cavani wants to play in Spain,” Herrera told AS.

“He loves the league [[La Liga] and the country. He asks me about it a lot.

“However, since we left Paris [after the season was concluded] I have not spoken to him about his situation.

Cavani has scored 200 goals in 300 appearances for PSG since joining the club from Napoli in 2013.