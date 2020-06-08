Buhari Submits Nomination Of Dongban-Mensem As President Court Of Appeal

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as President of the Court of Appeal.

The President submitted the nomination to the Senate which will see her move from the Acting President.

He tweeted: “President Muhammadu Buhari, in-line with his constitutional responsibility has sent the nomination of Her Lordship, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal.

“Justice Dongban-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as is the practice, by the National Judicial Council for the nomination by the President.”

The Presidency had yesterday given reasons for the delaying in passing her nomination to the Senate.

This is contained in a statement titled “In Making Judicial and other Appointments, President Buhari is not a Rubber Stamp.”

It reads in part: “In making appointments upon the recommendations of other arms or agencies of the government, the President is not a rubber stamp that will mechanistically sign off on nominees that come before him.

“The President has a duty to ensure that all such appointments meet the requirements of the constitution and in protecting the supreme law of the land in this regard, he has an obligation to allow law enforcement and security agencies to do their work.

“Don’t forget our recent experience with ministers who were signed off upon and turned out as having not undertaken the compulsory National Youth Service, just to give you an example.

“In the specific case of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Her Lordship Justice M. S Dongban-Mensem, the statutory regulatory time of her acting period has not lapsed”.