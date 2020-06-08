Atiku To Contest In 2023 Presidential Election – Son

Adamu, the son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said that his father will run for president in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku who was vice president in the Olusegun Obasanjo administration from 1999 to 2017 contested in the 2019 presidential election.

The election which was mainly between him and President Muhammadu Buhari saw him poll 11,262,978 votes while Buhari got 15,191,847.

Speaking at the presentation of the one year score card of his ministry, the Commissioner for Works and Energy in Adamawa State, said:

“I Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with my father contesting for the presidency.

“In 2023, my father will be aspiring to the number one office in the land because he has been an astute, strategic, master politician for almost four decades,” he said.