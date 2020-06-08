Ahmad Lawal Speaks On Heading A Rubber Stamp Senate

Senate President, Ahmad Lawal has deneid claims that the 9th senate under his leadership is a rubber stamp.

Lawal said that the senate has in many occassions disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari on issues.

He, however, stated that both arms of government have always found a way to get on common ground.

He told Daily Trust: “Do you know that we have disagreed with Mr. President, the executive arm of government, many times?

“People don’t know, because what we have adopted is to go behind the scenes and solve our problems.”

He also revealed that people are enjoying a better delivery of service in the senate under his leadership.

He added: “I have also witnessed better service delivery to the people when there was cooperation and mutual respect between the two arms.

“I think I will be unfair to myself, to the people and to the senators who elected me to choose right from the beginning to just fight in the name of independence of the legislature.”

Lawal took over as Senate President from Bukola Saraki who headed the 8th senate that had issues with the Presidency.